PACC celebrating National Dog Week by cutting adoption fees in half

PACC celebrating National Dog Week by cutting adoption fees in half
Dog adoption fees cut in half to celebrate National Dog Week. (Source: Pima County)
September 21, 2018 at 10:36 PM MST - Updated September 21 at 10:36 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The price to bring home a dog from Pima Animal Care Center has been reduced to $25 in honor of National Dog Week, Sept. 23-29. This is celebrated in the fourth week of September every year.

People can celebrate National Dog Week in a variety of ways at Pima Animal Care Center:

Overnight/day trips: Foster a dog overnight or during the day for a few hours. A form of identification must be presented in order for the dog to leave the facility. Short-term fosters can take the dogs to the park, to get a snack, or to go for a run. PACC does ask that interactions with strange dogs are limited. If you’d like to foster, you can start by filling out the required forms.

Donating: A donation can go a long way at PACC. It can be a bag of dog food, a cat bed, or a monetary donation. Funds can help provide food, treats, toys, bedding or even medical treatment. One easy way to donate is by checking PACC’s Amazon Wish List.

Volunteering: Nothing at PACC would be possible if it weren’t for the help of our dedicated volunteers. There are a variety of ways to volunteer including walking dogs, feeding cats, cleaning pets and cages in the clinic, and more.

For dogs six months and older, the price is now $15. The price for under six months is $25. In addition to the adoption fee, there is a $19 licensing fee for dogs. The total price includes spay or neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit.

PACC is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. The shelter is open Monday through Friday, noon-7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.