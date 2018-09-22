Saguaro National Park, Tucson Mountain District offers Youth Outdoor Camps October through April

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Participants explore the wilds of the park and experience the wonders of nature as they are guided by experienced and enthusiastic staff.
Campers set up tents and string up tarps for shelter at their base camp, learn how to use a backpack stove to cook hot chocolate and soup, discover the desert’s secrets as they wander through the hidden washes searching for animals and their signs, and learn how to explore the outdoors safely.
The camp ends with an informal celebration and ceremony. While waiting for your child, join us at the family campfire for hot chocolate and marshmallow roasting 30 minutes before pick up.
Explorer Camps welcome youth ages 9-10 years old.
Camp hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The $20 camp fee and registration paperwork must be received by stated deadline. Registration is currently open for all camps.
Dates:
- Saturday, Oct. 13, Deadline: Friday, Oct. 5
- Saturday, Nov. 24 Deadline: Friday, Nov. 16
- Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 Deadline: Friday, Jan. 11, 2019
- Saturday, March 23, 2019 Deadline: Friday, March 15, 2019
- Saturday, April 20, 2019 Deadline: Friday, April 12, 2019
To register, please contact the Education Team at 520-733-8614, or by email at sagu_education@nps.gov.
Space is limited and reservations are required. Scholarships may be available. Applications received after the deadline will be placed on a waiting list.
Where: Tucson Mountain District (Saguaro West) Environmental Education Center at 2700 North Kinney Road Tucson, Arizona 85743
