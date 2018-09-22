The sunshine continues!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - More of the same as we head into the new week. Expect sunshine with temps in the mid 90s!
SUNDAY: Sunny skies and highs in the mid-90s. A bit breezy with winds coming from the WSW at 5-15 mph.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s. 10 percent chance of a storm.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s. 10 percent chance of a shower.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and highs in the mid-90s. 10 percent chance of a shower.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid-90s.
SATURDAY: Highs in the low to mid-90s under mainly sunny skies.
