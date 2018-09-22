The sunshine continues!

Quiet weather expected for southern Arizona.

By Stephanie Waldref | September 22, 2018 at 3:28 PM MST - Updated September 22 at 3:28 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - More of the same as we head into the new week. Expect sunshine with temps in the mid 90s!

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and highs in the mid-90s. A bit breezy with winds coming from the WSW at 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s. 10 percent chance of a storm.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s. 10 percent chance of a shower.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and highs in the mid-90s. 10 percent chance of a shower.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: Highs in the low to mid-90s under mainly sunny skies.

