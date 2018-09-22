Tucson Water to end lead pipe program

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Since the lead water crisis in Flint, Michigan three years ago, Tucson Water has embarked on a program to find and replace lead and lead based pipes serving its customers.
So far, Tucson Water has found and tested about 600 suspected lead or lead contaminated lines.
A new Government Accountability Office report shows many of the nation’s largest water utilities have neglected to take the Flint, Michigan crisis seriously.
Only 12 out of 100 have taken steps to find and replace lead and lead based water lines. In part, because of the cost to replace them once they are found but secondly, because of bad record keeping, it’s difficult to discover them.
When they’re discovered, they’re replaced. But because records are hard to come by, even in Tucson, it’s possible some homes may still inadvertently or unknowingly be using them.
Because the lines have built up a protective coating over the years, the homeowner may not be aware.
However, when the coating breaks down, lead seeps into the water, which is what caused the Flint crisis.
Tucson Water used old building codes and ordinances to determine where lead or lead coated lines were most likely to be found.
“It was really a lot of the downtown area, the university area and heading south a little bit,” said utility spokesman Fernando Molina. “Areas that were developed in the mid to late 1920s.”
At the turn of the 20th century and into the 1920s, Tucson mandated by ordinance that water be delivered to its customers using lead pipe, which was not corrosive.
But due to health effects, lead hasn’t been used in Tucson since the 1940s.
Tucson Water is confident it’s ready to end its sleuthing.
“We just made an extra effort in the past couple of years to really focus on where we’d find those pipes,” he said. “We feel very confident that in the area where we focused on, where we would expect to find it, we were very successful.”
Molina said the program will come to an end at the end of the year.
