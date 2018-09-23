A bit warm for the 1st week of fall!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - More of the same as we head into the new week. Expect sunshine with temps in the mid 90s!
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s. 10 percent chance of a storm.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s. 10 percent chance of a storm.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and highs in the mid-90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
FRIDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid-90s.
SATURDAY: Highs in the low to mid-90s under mostly sunny skies.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low-90s. 20 percent chance of a storm.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.