Rider suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after colliding with a car on the east side of Tucson.
Tucson police were investigating the crash as of Saturday evening and had both the northbound and southbound lanes of Camino Seco closed from Speedway Boulevard to Colette Street.
The motorcyclist is an adult male, according to TPD Sergeant Pete Dugan. Their name has not yet been released.
The call came into the police department around 4:33 p.m.
The driver of the car remained on scene, was not injured, and there were no signs of impairment, Sgt. Dugan said.
As of 7:00 p.m. Sunday, they expected the area to be blocked off for the next several hours as traffic detectives investigate the crash scene.
