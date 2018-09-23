Study: Arizona EMTs face higher risk of suicide

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A new study sheds light on the mental health of first responders.
The study, conducted by University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix researchers, found Arizona emergency medical technicians’ risk for suicide is 39-percent higher than the general public. The study also found there was very little peer-reviewed research that exists on the tough topic.
“It’s very alarming, that that is the case. And it’s also not really surprising to be honest, and as we get better at our studies, we’ll find this is even more of an issue than we know right now," said Scott Robb, Division Chief at the Golder Ranch Fire District.
“Ignoring it isn’t working. We have to learn about this, we have to get creative on how to handle the problem," he said.
Robb has worked with the Golder Ranch Fire District for nineteen years.
“It could be a really light day, and it could be a day filled with fires, trauma, medical emergencies that really heighten and challenge your senses," said Robb. “That starts to wear you out after a while, if you don’t have a good understanding on how this stuff is affecting you emotionally.”
Most firefighters here in Southeast Arizona, are trained EMTs. That’s more than 200 with the Golder Ranch Fire District.
The district’s motto is “serving with strong hands, and caring hearts.” Robb said it’s time now, to also think about what could be going on in a firefighter’s head.
“We want to be great at our jobs, we want to be great at home, we want to be great with our families. But, if weren’t not taking care of ourselves, you can’t really do that," said Robb. "That’s the aspect that I think we miss a lot of in the fire services, is that self-care that is so important.”
Researches analyzed data from a five-year period ending, in December 2015. They found there were an average of nine EMT suicides per year.
They believe causes of the high suicide rates are multi-factorial and likely are related to work stress, shift work, a culture of not wanting to ask for help, repeated exposure to seeing suicide and other tragedies, among other factors. Robb agrees.
“It’s not that you’re trying to shut off emotionally, but you are trying to do your job and do a great job, be everything for everyone," said Robb. “You don’t even really realize that you’re struggling.”
Working with the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS), the UA research team developed an EMS resiliency website that presents educational materials and resources to help build resiliency and reduce EMS suicide.
The Golder Ranch Fire District is currently taking part in the study, where members can use the materials to measure the effectiveness of resiliency training.
“We have an opportunity to now say, this is a thing, this is real. We have our best and brightest taking their own lives and we are going to do something about it to reduce that risk," said Robb.
Robb cotuldn’t mention if he website and resources were beneficial, since the district just joined the study. But, he is optimistic a proactive rather than reactive approach will help first responders for generations to come.
“We want to make sure that we can live long, happy, healthy life. Not just survive the traumas we are doing, but to truly, live," said Robb.
If you or someone you love is struggling with thoughts of suicide, these services are available 24-hours a day:
- Crisis Text Line: Text Home to 741741 for free, 24/7 crisis support in the US
- Safe Call Now: 206-459-3020 Safe Call Now is a CONFIDENTIAL, comprehensive, 24-hour crisis referral service for all public safety employees, all emergency services personnel and their family members nationwide
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for free, 24/7 crisis support in the US
