Tropical Storm Kirk accelerates westward across Atlantic

(RNN) - Currently spinning in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Kirk is expected to continue moving westward, possibly reaching the Caribbean islands of the Lesser Antilles later in the week.
The National Hurricane Center said early Sunday morning the storm was 465 miles south-southwest of Cabo Verde, an archipelago nation off the west coast of Africa.
Kirk is moving west at 18 mph and packing maximum-sustained winds of 40 mph.
Some strengthening of the storm is forecast in the next couple days, but according to the NHC, Kirk will likely weaken later in the week.
Kirk is the 11th named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. It formed Saturday morning near the coast of Africa.
The first major hurricane of the season, Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane the morning of Sept. 14 at Wrightsville Beach, NC. It left at least 43 people dead across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
In addition to Kirk, the NHC is tracking an unnamed tropical depression east of the Lesser Antilles that is expected to dissipate soon.
