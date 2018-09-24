Fashion show helps children fighting serious illness

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - They walked in style for encouragement and hope Sunday night in Tucson.
IMPACT, a Fashion Show, was held inside the Sheraton Hotel & Suites on Grant Road near Rosemont Boulevard. Participants walked the runway dressed in clothes from their own closets in a show of versatility.
Most importantly, it gave friends, family, and the community a chance to support Beads of Courage. The organization helps children battling serious illnesses tell their own stories through arts and crafts.
Cindy Kunneman's daughter, Abbie, was one of those children. She died last year at the age of 12 after a fight with a rare bone cancer.
Kunneman said the artwork made her daughter's treatment less consuming.
"If it wasn't for events like this then we wouldn't have the opportunity to help these kids and show them that we have their back - that we're supporting them," she said.
The fashion show was organized and presented by Gayle Petrillo with First Impressions, an image consulting firm, who welcomed guest participants.
Abbie's sister and friend were front and center on the runway.
"To pay tribute to their sister and good friend, that meant the world to us to be able to include them in the show. Absolutely," Petrillo said.
A portion of the fashion show proceeds were donated to Beads of Courage to help other children fighting deadly diseases.
Donate to Beads Of Courage HERE.
