Graham Co. deputies shoot, kill rifle-wielding suspect

GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Law enforcement officers in Graham County shot and killed a rifle-wielding man who reportedly was firing multiple rounds.
On Sunday, Sept. 23, officials got calls that 15-20 shots were heard in the area of Central, Arizona, northwest of Safford, according to a news release from the Graham County Sheriff's Office. Around 9:30 a.m. they got a second call from a woman who said her son was outside and firing shots.
Deputies got to the scene in the 5600 block of West Central Road to find 48-year-old suspect John Layton with a firearm in a sling.
“A male with an AR-15 style rifle was at the residence and would not follow directions to put down the weapon. The male was inside and outside the residence during the incident. The male’s mother had locked herself in the bedroom and was on the phone with communications,” the news release stated.
Deputies said that Layton's mother was asked by authorities to lock the doors to the home, go in her room, and lock her door.
Negotiation attempts reportedly continued for another hour with Layton.
“At approximately 10:27 a.m. John Layton moved to the east door of the home and found it locked. He started to kick the door in an attempt to get back inside and law enforcement moved forward concerned he would get into the home with his mother still inside,” according to the news release. “As law enforcement approached John Layton did not put down his weapon and pointed it towards law enforcement.”
Deputies said Layton was shot and taken to the hospital to be treated, where he later died, but they did not say how many deputies fired shots at Layton or how many shots were fired.
Multiple agencies were involved in the incident, including deputies from the Graham County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Safford, Thatcher and Pima Police Departments. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials have been asked to conduct any follow-up investigation.
No one else was injured in the incident.
