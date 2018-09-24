Man indicted for Celis, Gonzales deaths lands in Pima Co. jail

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Christopher Matthew Clements, 36, the man indicted in the deaths of Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzales, has been booked into the Pima County Jail.
A search on the Pima County Adult Detention Center public Inmate Lookup website revealed Clements has been extradited to Tucson in time for his expected scheduled arraignment in Pima County Superior Court on Monday afternoon, Sept. 24. He is in custody in Pima County and is being held in the jail with “no bond set.”
As of late Saturday evening, Clements was being held in the Maricopa County Jail on burglary charges unrelated to anything in Pima County. According to public court documents discovered by Tucson News Now, he told law enforcement agents he knows what weapon was used to kill Isabel, but refused to tell authorities where it was unless the Maricopa County burglary charges are dropped and he is allowed to go home.
Isabel was 6 years old when she vanished from her parents' east-side home in April 2012. Just two years later, a 13-year-old Maribel disappeared while walking to a friend’s house.
Both girls were later found dead near Trico and West Avra Valley roads.
The major indictment of Clements and his involvement in their cases was announced Saturday, Sept. 15. The announcement was made during a joint news conference by the Tucson Police Department, Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Pima County Attorney’s Office.
Multiple law enforcement agencies said Christopher Matthew Clements is facing 22 felony charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.