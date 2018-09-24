PCSD is checking child safety seats during Child Passenger Safety Week

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is participating in the National Child Passenger Safety Week that kicked off on Sunday, Sept. 23 and lasts until Saturday, Sept. 29.
Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children 1 to 13 years old. The proper use of car seats, boosters, and seat belts is paramount in preventing serious injury or even death. The key to keeping children safe in the car is to make sure the child is in the right seat for their age and size.
During the National Child Passenger Safety Week, PCSD is encouraging parents to bring their child seats to the PCSD Administration Building located at 1750 East Benson Highway for a check-up by a certified safety seat technician.
Having a child safety seat inspected by a certified technician will reaffirm to parents that they have installed their child safety seat properly inside their car. It is strongly encouraged to call 351-4615 to schedule an appointment for ease and convenience.
Additionally, law enforcement will be increased during National Child Passenger Safety Week to ensure children are safety belted inside vehicles. Please make sure children are in properly installed child safety seats to keep them safe on every trip….every time.
