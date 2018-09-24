PCSD searching for Tucson man missing since April

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a Tucson man who has been missing since April.
According to a PCSD news release, Amedeo ‘Junior’ Figueroa has been missing since April 22, 2018 when he called his sister to come pick him up. The call was made from Casino of the Sun, according to the release, when his sister arrived 30 minutes after the call Figueroa was not there.
An unknown male told Figureoa’s sister that he had left the area on foot just a few moments before. Figueroa had been staying at a residence on Camino Elario, just a few blocks from the casino, when his family checked the residence they were told he wasn’t there.
Figueroa is described as a 47-year-old Hispanic man, 5-foot-8, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. According to Figueroa’s family, he has diminished mental capacity and functions at the level of a 15-year-old, is heavily reliant on his family for assistance and speaks with his sister regularly.
According to the PCSD news release, his family has not had contact with Figueroa since April 22.
Anyone information on Figueroa’s whereabouts is asksed to call 911 or 88-Crime.
