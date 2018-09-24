Pima County man pleads guilty to child sexual abuse

Jason Scott Lennox, accused of raping a young child multiple times, has pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse of a child.
By Tucson News Now | September 24, 2018 at 3:28 PM MST - Updated September 24 at 3:28 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Pima County man is facing a lifetime in prison after admitting to raping a young child.

The Pima County Attorney’s Office said Jason Scott Lennox pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse of a child on Thursday, Sept. 20.

The PCAO said Lennox, 43, raped a very young child at least three times from 2007-11.

Lennox faces between 13 and 42 years in prison when he’s sentenced Nov. 6.

