Pima County man pleads guilty to child sexual abuse

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Pima County man is facing a lifetime in prison after admitting to raping a young child.
The Pima County Attorney’s Office said Jason Scott Lennox pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse of a child on Thursday, Sept. 20.
The PCAO said Lennox, 43, raped a very young child at least three times from 2007-11.
Lennox faces between 13 and 42 years in prison when he’s sentenced Nov. 6.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.