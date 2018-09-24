Third person in last week found dead in Nogales Wash

NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Deputies have found and retrieved another body from a wash near the Nogales, Arizona border with Mexico, Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada confirmed. It’s the third deadly incident in the last week.
Law enforcement received a 911 call Sunday, Sept. 23, from a woman walking in the area of the Nogales Wash, in the area of Chula Vista Lane, Sheriff Estrada said. She spotted the body in the wash just outside the Nogales city limits, about six miles from the Arizona-Mexico border.
Authorities arrived to find the decomposed body of a man and recovered the body around 5:00 p.m.
His remains are being sent to the Pima County Office of Medical Examiner in Tucson to determine the cause of death and hopefully identify the man, Estrada said.
Sunday's incident follows two other bodies found in the Nogales Wash, according to authorities. The first body was recovered Tuesday, Sept. 18. The second was found Wednesday, Sept. 19.
The Nogales area received heavy rains Tuesday night and flooding was reported in several areas.
The sheriff believes the body found Sunday, Sept. 23, was in the water for 5-7 days, floated across the border from Mexico, and was "very possibly" connected to the other bodies found in recent days.
Foul play is not suspected, Sheriff Estrada said.
