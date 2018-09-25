Budweiser Clydesdales making another appearance in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - In case you missed this world famous hitch the last time they were in town, here's your chance!
The Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Tucson from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30 at the following times and locations:
- Wednesday, Sept. 26: [Single Horse Showing] - Fry’s Food Store at 555 E. Grant Rd. from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 27: [Single Horse Showing] - Hops Sports Grill at 120 S. Houghton Rd. from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 28: Tucson Dragway at 12000 S. Houghton Rd. Gates open at 2 p.m., with the full hitch parade at 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. General Admission Ticket Entry required.
- Saturday, Sept. 29: Main Gate Square at University & Tyndall - Full hitch showing approx. 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 30: Single Horse Showing at the Tucson Greek Fest at 1145 E. Ft. Lowell Rd. from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Entry starts at noon, General Admission Ticket Entry required
This trip to the Old Pueblo is just one of hundreds the world famous Clydesdales make annually.
A few Clydesdale facts:
Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to America in the mid-1800’s. Today, the giant draft horses are used primarily for breeding and show.
Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands – or six feet – at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail. A gentle temperament is very important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.
A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 20-25 quarts of feed, 40-50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day.
Each hitch travels with a Dalmatian. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
If you miss these big guys this time around, and are traveling the U.S. they can be viewed at the Anheuser-Busch breweries in St. Louis, Mo.; Merrimack, N.H.; and Ft. Collins, Colo. They also may be viewed at Grant’s Farm in St. Louis and at Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre Clydesdale breeding farm located near Boonville, Mo.
