CBP to implement a facial comparison demonstration at the Port of San Luis for pedestrian travelers

CBP is committed to its privacy obligations and has taken steps to safeguard the privacy of all travelers. CBP has employed strong technical security safeguards and has limited the amount of personally identifiable information used in the new biometric process. Photos of U.S. citizens will be deleted after an individual is matched to a U.S. citizenship document. CBP will not retain photos of U.S. citizens. Photos of foreign nationals will be stored in a secure DHS system.