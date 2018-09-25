CCSO arrests Douglas man just hours after he had been released from jail

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Douglas man, identified as 53-year-old Pedro Saucedo, was arrested by deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, just hours after he had been released from the Bisbee Detention Facility.
Saucedo had been booked into the Cochise County Jail on Sunday, Sept. 23 on trespassing charges, for which he was released on Monday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. According to the CCSO, when Saucedo was released he went into the parking lot of the Detention center and attempted to gain entry into several vehicles, just before he got into the driver’s seat of a van that was occupied by an older man.
According to CCSO, Saucedo demanded the keys to the van, but was unsuccessful. He then continued to search for a vehicle within the parking lot.
He was arrested again, and now faces robbery and theft of means of transportation charges and remains in custody pending an initial hearing.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.