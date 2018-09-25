CCSO arrests Douglas man just hours after he had been released from jail

Saucedo had been booked into the Cochise County Jail on Sunday, Sept. 23 on trespassing charges, for which he was released on Monday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. According to the CCSO, when Saucedo was released he went into the parking lot of the Detention center and attempted to gain entry into several vehicles, just before he got into the driver’s seat of a van that was occupied by an older man.