Cochise County Superior Court appoints new Presiding Juvenile Judge

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Cochise County Superior Court Judge Terry Bannon has been appointed to a new role.
Effective October 1, Bannon will begin serving as Presiding Juvenile Judge. She was appointed to this position by Cochise County Presiding Judge James Conlogue.
As Presiding Juvenile Judge, Bannon will be responsible for hearing juvenile cases, and the oversight of the overall operations of the Juvenile Court, to include juvenile detention and juvenile probation.
Since 2014, Bannon has served the Superior Court as an appointed Judge Pro Tempore. While her primary assignment has been dependency, she also hears family law and criminal cases. In 2015, she founded the Cochise County Adoption Day, which honors the families who have chosen to welcome children into their homes. This is now an annual event and will be held in November.
Bannon said she is honored and humbled by the responsibility.
“I am looking forward to working with a professional and dedicated staff whose focus is appropriately on the safety and well-being of the youth of this county,” she said.
Prior to her judicial service, Bannon worked for the Cochise County Attorney’s Office from 2001 until her appointment as a judge. She has been a member of the Arizona Bar since 1994 and is a graduate of the University of Seattle College of Law.
For further information contact Eric Silverberg, Superior Court Administrator, at esilverberg@courts.az.gov
