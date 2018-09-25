Combs Traditional Academy Students are “Hands On” with Science

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Students at Combs Traditional Academy in San Tan Valley are learning about the scientific method.
They are using their observation and investigation skills to make some hypotheses about many different experiments.
“What will happen to this gummy bear in water?” and “How many drops of water can I squeeze onto this penny?” are only a few of the hands on activities they are working on.
Students learn best when they are a part of the learning process. During these science experiments, students get to engage all of their senses and make discoveries on their own.
