FEMA Grant provides funds for Drexel Heights Fire District to purchase equipment, training

The new units being purchased have significantly more features than the existing units and will connect directly to the District’s recently deployed computer tablet patient reporting system. Cardiac Monitor / Defibrillators are used to monitor and interpret a patient’s heart rhythm and when necessary, deliver an electrical shock to the patient to restart a heart that has stopped beating. Because the new units connect to the reporting system which allows the paramedic’s report to be forwarded via wireless connection to the hospital during transport, the heart information will be transmitted to the doctor also. This will assist the receiving hospital in preparing for the arrival of the patient and it will allow the hospital to have necessary medical care equipment ready for the patient.