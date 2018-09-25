FEMA Grant provides funds for Drexel Heights Fire District to purchase equipment, training

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Drexel Heights Fire District will be able to purchase vital equipment and provide training for the equipment, thanks to a $400,000 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
DHFD will use the funds to purchase Cardiac Monitor / Defibrillator equipment and to provide training. The AFG’s purpose is to make direct awards to fire departments to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public.
The new units being purchased have significantly more features than the existing units and will connect directly to the District’s recently deployed computer tablet patient reporting system. Cardiac Monitor / Defibrillators are used to monitor and interpret a patient’s heart rhythm and when necessary, deliver an electrical shock to the patient to restart a heart that has stopped beating. Because the new units connect to the reporting system which allows the paramedic’s report to be forwarded via wireless connection to the hospital during transport, the heart information will be transmitted to the doctor also. This will assist the receiving hospital in preparing for the arrival of the patient and it will allow the hospital to have necessary medical care equipment ready for the patient.
DHFD Battalion Chief Bratton was the key player in the development of this grant application.
This grant represents the second large grant award from FEMA for the DHFD.
In 2017, the District was awarded a grant totaling $300,000 for the replacement of the District’s self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). Once again, that grant allowed DHFD to replace all of the SCBA units at one time so that training and service would be consistent throughout the District.
DHFD Battalion Chief Wilson and Firefighter Bailey were the key players in this grant application process. SCBA units allow Firefighters to enter hazardous conditions during fire and other related incidents. The units have more than 30 minutes of fresh air for Firefighters to use while in areas where hazardous smoke would make survival impossible.
“These grants are critical for our District, because we could not afford these purchases without the grants,” said DHFD Chief Douglas Chappell. Chief Chappell went on to commend Battalion Chiefs Bratton and Wilson and Firefighter Bailey for all of their hard work in preparing grant applications and seeing these programs to their completion.
All of the SCBA units are in service and used daily by Drexel Heights Firefighters. The new Cardiac Monitor / Defibrillators will be purchased and all personnel will be fully trained on these new units before they are placed in service.
