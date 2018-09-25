Introducing Arizona’s newest football team: The Arizona Hotshots

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Grand Canyon State has a new pro football team, and its name is a bull’s-eye in Arizona, profound in its appreciation for fearlessness, skill and honor. The Alliance of American Football proudly introduces the Arizona Hotshots.
The Hotshots are one of eight teams in The Alliance of American Football, and will play their games at Arizona State’s Sun Devil Stadium beginning in February. They are already eager to make their mark on the vibrant Valley sports scene.
The Hotshots draw inspiration from the more than 100 elite teams of exemplary, ferocious wildland firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and other federal, state and county agencies, mostly located in the west. Hotshot firefighters are highly successful and an essential line of defense in battling the most serious wildfires across the country.
The Arizona Hotshots will gratefully display the firefighters’ familiar cross-axe Pulaskis in their logo. The color scheme and designs tip their helmets to the heroes who confront orange-fire disasters wearing yellow helmets and shirts with dark green pants.
The Hotshots recognize this is an outstanding chance to represent the region as they take on every challenge with only positive outcomes in mind.
The other big step forward, of course, is the ongoing buildup of player signings, with many easily recognizable names so far. Teams have been granted territorial rights to former collegiate and NFL players, and they can also sign players who are from universities and NFL teams not designated for any of the eight Alliance franchises.
“We want to make opportunities for ALL of Arizona,” Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson told the ABC affiliate in Phoenix. “We’re not selfish about ASU. If an Arizona player or a Northern Arizona player gets a chance to have preferential treatment in terms of being able to stay home along with Sun Devil players, let’s put ‘em all together and go win.”
Now those players in Arizona will have one more thing in common. They will be Hotshots.
