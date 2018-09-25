J.O. Combs Unified School District September Student of the Month

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The J.O. Combs Unified School District continues to partner with Banner Ironwood in a Student of the Month program, which recognizes one student every month from each of our schools.
There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include Responsibility, Trustworthiness, Citizenship, Caring, Respect and Fairness.
This presentation takes place each month at our Regular Governing Board Meeting.
For the month of September, Ms. Tracy Baskara, Director of Culinary and Nutrition at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a Certificate of Special Recognition.
A photograph was taken with the representative from Banner Ironwood, the Governing Board, and Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard.
The following students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of Responsibility:
- Miranda Garcia, Combs High School, Grade12
- Emma Lazenby, Combs Middle School, Grade 8 (not pictured)
- Jacob Barbeau, Combs Traditional Academy, Grade 6
- Orene Wood, Ellsworth Elementary, Grade 1
- Ethan Palansky, Harmon Elementary, Grade 6
- Kaiden Hurley, Ranch Elementary, Grade 4
- Avary Belanger, Simonton Elementary, Kindergarten
