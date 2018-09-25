Former leader of Marana youth football organization accused of theft

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A long-time youth football coach in Marana has been accused of stealing more than $54,000 from the organization he led as president.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Steve Leslie Marshall was indicted on multiple counts of fraud, theft and forgery.
According to the indictment, Marshall stole the money by using the Marana Broncos' debit card while also forging checks. He has also been accused of falsifying tax returns to try to hide the theft.
