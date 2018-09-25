Former leader of Marana youth football organization accused of theft

Steve Marshall has been accused of stealing more than $54,000 from the Marana Broncos, a youth football organization.
By Tucson News Now | September 25, 2018 at 11:44 AM MST - Updated September 25 at 12:04 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A long-time youth football coach in Marana has been accused of stealing more than $54,000 from the organization he led as president.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Steve Leslie Marshall was indicted on multiple counts of fraud, theft and forgery.

According to the indictment, Marshall stole the money by using the Marana Broncos' debit card while also forging checks. He has also been accused of falsifying tax returns to try to hide the theft.

