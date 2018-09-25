Number of organ and tissue donors rise with assist from MVD

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A recent change to how Arizona motorists can choose to be an organ and tissue donor at ServiceArizona.com has coincided with a nearly 20 percent increase in the number of people signing up for this important cause.
The increase was measured comparing sign-ups for donations between November, 2017 to July, 2018 to the same period the year before.
Since Oct. 31, 2017, Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division customers have been able to register as donors when renewing a vehicle registration at ServiceArizona.com, which is the most common renewal method. Previously, that decision could only be made through ADOT MVD when a driver was getting a new or updated driver license or ID card.
Because Arizona licenses are valid until the customer turns 65, and photo updates occur every 12 years, the chances for customers to make this selection were limited. By contrast, vehicle registration renewals for most occur every one to two years. Customers who renew online can click a link to Donate Life Arizona at the completion of the transaction.
“This was an easy decision for the MVD to make,” said MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser Richards. “Organ and tissue donations save lives and it’s gratifying that making a simple change to our vehicle registration process has enabled more Arizonans to become donors.”
For more information: azdot.gov or Donate Life Arizona: DonateLifeAZ.org
