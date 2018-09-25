Pima County officials say graffiti is a widespread issue in the area

When the TAAG program is notified of graffiti there's a process they go through for removal. The first step is to see whether or not the graffiti is on public or private land. If it's on private land, then the TAAG program will work with the land owner and if it's on public land the TAAG program then has to see if the land is incorporated or unincorporated. If the land is unincorporated land in Pima County then the graffiti can be removed through the TAAG programs efforts but if the land is incorporated then the county says that the City of Tucson has to take care of graffiti abatement.