Second Chance Tucson Job & Resource Fair

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Second Chance Tucson is holding a Re-Entry Job & Resource Fair on Thursday, Sept.27 at the Tucson Convention Center.
The event is to help people returning from incarceration find employment and access services that can help them be productive and healthy members of society.
"I continue to hear good things from employers who've hired returning citizens," said Mayor Rothschild in a recent release on the event. "They tend to be very loyal and stay with their employers longer, reducing turnover. And, giving people a second chance can help lift an entire family out of poverty."
Mayor Rothschild is expected to arrive around 1 p.m. to greet attendees, employers, and resource providers.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.