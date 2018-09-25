SNAP THE VOTE: 2018 Senate race puts a spotlight on AZ politics

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The 2018 Senate race has put a spotlight on Arizona politics.
The state seems to be a mirror for debates happening on the national scale. Arizona is reflecting the complexities of politics in 2018, from the impending election of its first female Senator to the pressure of being a key factor in flipping party control in Congress.
Immigration is one of the most hotly contested issues across the country. For Arizona, it is one of the issues closest to home.
Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is running for senate on a platform of commonsense immigration reform and protection for DREAMers.
Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) has taken an unyielding position on immigration, including support for a border wall.
The politicians’ stance on immigration is clear—but what do the Arizona voters think about immigration?
A CBS News and YouGov poll conducted in June surveying registered Arizona voters found 48 percent of the respondents think illegal immigrants should be allowed to stay in the country and seek citizenship.
The study also showed 78 percent responded in support of DACA. In spite of these statistics representing Arizona voters’ support for illegal immigrants, 53 percent were in favor of a border wall.
The 2018 Arizona Senate race candidates have clearly contrasting views on immigration. The winner of this congressional seat could be a clear indication of the way Arizona voters want to proceed on immigration issues moving forward.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.