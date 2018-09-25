Tucson highest ranked ‘fun city’ in AZ

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson beat out Scottsdale as the highest ranking ‘fun’ city in Arizona, according to a WalletHub report. Tucson was ranked #28, while Scottsdale ranked #30.
WalletHub defined a ‘fun’ city as “a place as one that packs a little bit of everything for everyone — except maybe people seeking the most extreme of thrills. In a city with enough variety, you won’t have to compromise with your friends, your family or even yourself about the next fun activity to do alone or together.”
Rankings were based on things like fitness centers per capita to movie costs, to average open hours of breweries.
Here’s how Arizona ranked, (WalletHub ranked 182 U.S. cities):
- 28 Tucson, AZ
- 30 Scottsdale, AZ
- 43 Phoenix, AZ
- 49 Tempe, AZ
- 90 Mesa, AZ
- 92 Chandler, AZ
- 100 Glendale, AZ
- 126 Peoria, AZ
- 128 Gilbert, AZ
Here is the top 10 ‘fun’ cities:
- Las Vegas, NV
- Orlando, FL
- New York, NY
- Atlanta, GA
- Miami, FL
- Chicago, IL
- Portland, OR
- San Francisco, CA
- New Orleans, LA
- San Diego, CA
