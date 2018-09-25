Upcoming job fairs in southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Two organizations in southern Arizona are holding job fairs to help residents find work.
This free event will be on Wednesday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Nogales at the Nogales High School Gym at 1905 North Apache Boulevard.
All job seekers should bring their resumes and dress for success as over 100 employers, community resource organizations, and Veteran resource agencies are scheduled to participate.
Job search assistance and access to online job listings will be available, and attendees can learn more about the Career One-Stop services.
Candidates will have the potential for multiple employer networking opportunities, as well as learning more about health care, childcare, safety, nutrition, mortgages, education, and other community services. Bring several Resumes and Dress for Success.
The event is sponsored by the ARIZONA@WORK – Santa Cruz County a federally funded program by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
For more information call at (520) 375-7670 or TTY (520) 287-2946.
This free event will be on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 404 South Columbus Boulevard in Tucson. Over a dozen local employers from across industries are attending, and are looking to hire.
Additionally, Tucson Central Church is partnering with local job assistance agencies to provide onsite resume writing and mock interviewing assistance to job seekers.
All job seekers are welcome. This event is also free for employer participation. Space is limited, please contact Michelle Carrillo at macarrillo10@live.com to reserve a space now.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.