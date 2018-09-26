ADOT seeking public comment on Sonoran Corridor options

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Arizona Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about the potential Sonoran Corridor freeway route that would connect I-19 and I-10 south of the Tucson International Airport.
The Sonoran Corridor has been set as a high-priority area thanks to the federal Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act.
For the past year and a half ADOT and the Federal Highway Administration have been working on an economic and environmental impact study to assess the potential social, economic and environmental impacts of the alternatives, as well as the impact of not building a freeway in the area.
“A new freeway in that area would support the economy of southern Arizona and the state. It also would reduce travel distances south of Tucson and relieve congestion at the current interchange of I-10 and I-19 southwest of downtown Tucson,” ADOT representatives say.
The study encompasses a handful of 2,000-foot-wide corridor alternatives that would connect I-10 and I-19 south of the airport. It’s also assessing a no-build alternative and multiple building alternatives to decide recommendations for the corridor.
If you want more information on the Sonoran Corridor project click HERE.
The impact study is expected to be complete in 2020, but ADOT representatives say that as they continue to work on the study they want to hear what Pima County residents have to say about the potential corridor. That’s why they’re having a public meeting Wednesday night, Sept. 26, to get feedback from the community.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Desert Diamond Casino. There will be a presentation that starts at 6 p.m. Questions and feedback about the Sonoran Corridor from the public are welcome.
If you aren’t able to make it to the meeting you can email your thoughts by Oct. 26 to Sonorancorridor@azdot.gov, you can call in your thoughts at (855) 712-8530, or you can reach out to ADOT to share you input at the following address:
Sonoran Corridor Tier 1 EIS Study Team
c/o Joanna Bradley
1221 S. Second Ave., Mail Drop T100
Tucson, AZ 85713
