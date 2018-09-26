Ajo Border Patrol Agents arrest sex offender

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Border Patrol agents with the Ajo Station stopped a man from Mexico on Tuesday evening, Sept. 25, who is a convicted sex offender and had previously been deported.
According to a CBP news release, as he was processed agents learned the man, 30-year-old Cesar Vargas-Ordaz had been convicted of sex with a minor under 16 in 2015 in Santa Clara, CA. He received a sentence of eight months in jail and three years' probation.
Vargas-Ordaz will remain in federal custody to face charges for re entering the U.S. as an aggravated felon.
All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.
