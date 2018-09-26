Banner University Medical Center names new CEOs

“Banner’s dedication to living a patient-first approach really resonates with me,” said Dr. Whelan. “I started in the practice of medicine, so I have always shared the patient-first approach to hospital administration. When I was presented with the opportunity to lead Banner’s efforts in Tucson – in partnership with the University of Arizona – there was no hesitation, especially considering the University of Arizona partnership. This is an ideal match and I’m excited to get to work.”