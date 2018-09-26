County’s Clay Target Center offering new game to test shooting skills

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - There are many in Pima County that might not know that the county has a clay target center at the Regional Park Clay Target Center or that there is a new sports game available.
According to a news release from Pima County, a new 5-Stand Clay Target sports game has been added. It is an abbreviated form of Sporting Clays and consists of five targets per station. Shooters visit five different stations for a total of 25 birds.
The game offers three different skill levels. The Clay Target Center, managed by Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation, uses six automatic traps to simulate game bird presentations. Targets are released by a puller in a predetermined set sequence, as shown on a menu card located on the upper left of each shooting cage station.
Each group of shooters (maximum of five) must determine and shoot the same skill level. Prior to a round being shot, with shooters on station, the puller will throw and show a target from each machine. No more than two shells can be loaded into a shotgun at any time when shooters are in their station.
Cost is $8 per round, or $7 per round if buying a discount card of 20 rounds.
According to Leonard Ordway, Shooting Sports program manager, in addition to the new game, the Clay Target Center has another welcome addition - a new shade structure was installed in late August, as well as several picnic tables, to give guests a 'break from the heat'.
"In the past, our users had very little respite from the hot sun, so we’re very grateful to have this shade structure to offer them," Ordway said.
With quail season kicking off Oct. 19, followed in fairly quick succession by waterfowl and late dove season bird hunting, Ordway expects to be busy with hunters coming out to hone their shotgun shooting skills on the new 5-Stand Field.
"We’re happy to welcome folks out to our Clay Target Center where they can try 5-Stand in addition to our skeet, trap and wobble trap games," said Ordway. "We hope they come and enjoy a full complement of clay target games at our facility."
The Southeast Regional Park Clay Target Center, 11295 S. Harrison Road, is open on weekends, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., through Sept. 30. Hours change to 8 a.m.-noon beginning Oct. 1.
NRPR also operates the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, the Southeast Archery Range, Tucson Mountain Park (TMP) Rifle and Pistol Range, the TMP Archery Range and the Virgil Ellis Rifle and Pistol Range in Ajo.
Currently, the Tucson Mountain Park Rifle and Pistol Range is closed due to extensive monsoon storm damage, and soon to be underway reconstruction work. Check the Shooting Sports website for updates on that closure as well as information and hours for all of the shooting ranges.
