Gender politics in Arizona transcends trends of 2018 midterms

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Women are running for office in historic numbers this election season. 35 Senate seats are up for grabs in 2018 and women are candidates for 17 of those seats.
Currently, 23 women serve in the 100-member Senate. This number could rise as Arizona elects its first ever female U.S. Senator—either Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) or Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).
How do Arizonans feel about having a woman in office? A CBS and YouGov poll sampled registered Arizona voters, finding opinions on female politicians from locals.
48 percent of those polled said if a woman was elected to office, politics would stay the same. 41 percent of those polled said if a woman was elected to office, politics would work better. Only 11 percent responded that politics would not work as well.
Further, responses from the poll found that 32 percent believe women candidates pay more attention to the issues they care about. 9 percent of those polled felt women candidates pay less attention to the issues they care about, and the majority at 58 percent felt that women candidates pay no difference in attention.
These polls may indicate a pattern of Arizonans’ support for electing women but do not provide the complete picture for ongoing gender politics in the state. At the state level, legislation concerning defunding of Planned Parenthood in SB 1527 brought women’s issues to the forefront in 2017. This year, an Equal Rights amendment was proposed including protections against discrimination in employment, reproductive rights, education and more. Arizona is tied with Vermont for the highest number of female representatives in state legislature, but the Equal Rights Amendment failed. It is clear that in tandem with positive election polls, the issue of women in Arizona is complex and transcends trends of the 2018 midterms.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.