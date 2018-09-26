Homicide Survivors holds vigil for victims of violent crime

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It’s a group nobody asks to be a part of, but is the reality for many families who have lost a loved one to violence.
“When it first happened, everybody was there. Maybe after a couple weeks, everybody kept on with their lives and we stayed there, stuck,” said Adrianna Norzagaray-Vasquez.
Norzagaray-Vasquez lost her husband of 22 years, Alonso Victor Vasquez, in a shooting at the Lazy "V" Saloon on the southwest side on August 5, 2017. She attended the vigil Tuesday at the MSA Annex at Mercado with her two children.
“They took something really special and big from us, our lives aren’t the same," said Norzagaray-Vasquez. “I have a lot of family, but sometimes I feel they love me and everything, but I don’t think they get the pain I’m going through.”
It’s a pain Tovar Salazar has been living with for the last four years. Her son, Tomas Tovar, was shot and killed in a parking lot on Campbell and Irvington in April of 2016.
“When it’s a surprise, when you don’t expect it, when you don’t see a reason for it, then it’s devastation," said Salazar.
To get through the pain, Salazar turned to Homicide Survivors, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to meeting the crisis and long term needs of families of murder victims. She now volunteers with the group, to help others through the healing process.
“We’re there for each other. They’re there for us," said Salazar. "It’s just a circle of kindness, love, to fulfill, that you can help somebody else, besides just waiting for an answer.”
Norzagaray-Vasquez is also a volunteer with Homicide Survivors, helping with court services. For her, helping others also helps with the healing, but she still wants justice for her husband and their family.
“I know he had a lot of friends and I would really appreciate it if they would call and say something," said Norzagaray-Vasquez. "It’s not going to end our hurt, we are never going to be the same people as we were before. But, at least we’ll have some justice for him.”
Through support, advocacy and assistance, the Homicide Survivors, Inc. helps survivors cope emotionally, stabilize economically and helps survivors seek justice for their loved ones. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.