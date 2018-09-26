Law enforcement searching for Mesa man who escaped house arrest after cutting off monitoring device

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Mesa man, on home arrest has escaped and is at large after he removed the electronic GPS monitoring device and fled his home.
According to an Arizona Department of Corrections news release, Naomis A. Winfrey cut the device on Monday, Sept. 24 and his last known location was in the area of Price Road and Broadway in Tempe.
He had been paroled by the AZ Board of Executive Clemency to home arrest that began on July 30. Winfrey was convicted in 1993 out of Pima County to 25 year to life for murder 1st degree, burglary 2nd degree and theft. He was admitted to ADC on August 16, 1993.
ADC’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit, in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, is actively working to find Winfrey.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
