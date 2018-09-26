Netflix: What’s coming and going in October

(RNN) - Say hello to “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure” and say goodbye to “Donnie Darko.”
In what seems like a counterintuitive move, Netflix will be pulling the surrealistic flick starring Jake Gyllenhaal this month a couple of weeks before Halloween - the holiday season in which it is set. Ditto for “The Lost Boys,” the stylish vampire flick featuring a young Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman and Corey Haim.
But the 80′s cult classic “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure” - known for the famous big bathtub fight scene and the putdown, “I know you are, but what am I?” - is making a return, so get your popcorn and trick gum, and get ready to laugh.
Other notable films coming include the tearjerker “The Green Mile” and another 80s cult classic, “The NeverEnding Story,” while “Eyes Wide Shut” and “Boogie Nights” will boogie out of the Netflix queue.
Among the notable Netflix originals coming in October are “Making a Murderer: Part 2” and “Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3,” so the fans of those series have something to look forward to as the weather (hopefully) cools.
Oct. 1
- Angel Eyes
- Anger Management
- Billy Madison
- Black Dynamite
- Blade
- Blade II
- Blazing Saddles
- Empire Records
- Gotham: Season 4
- Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
- Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
- Must Love Dogs
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
- Mystic River
- New York Minute
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Pay It Forward
- Pee-wee's Big Adventure
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rumble in the Bronx
- She's Out of My League
- Sommersby
- The Dead Pool
- The Devil's Advocate
- The Green Mile
- The Lake House
- The NeverEnding Story
- The Shining
- V for Vendetta
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Oct. 2
- Joe Rogan: Strange Times - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MeatEater: Season 7 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Monty Python: The Meaning of Life
- Monty Python’s Life of Brian
Oct. 3
- Truth or Dare (2017)
Oct. 4
- Creeped Out - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Haunting of Molly Hartley
- Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode
Oct. 5
- Big Mouth: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dancing Queen - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Élite - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Empire Games - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Little Things: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Malevolent - NETFLIX FILM
- Private Life - NETFLIX FILM
- Super Monsters Save Halloween - NETFLIX FILM
- Super Monsters: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Rise of Phoenixes - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- YG Future Strategy Office - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 6
- Little Things: Season 1
Oct. 8
- Disney's Sofia the First: Season 4
- Mo Amer: The Vagabond - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 9
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 10
- 22 July - NETFLIX FILM
- Pacto de Sangue - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 11
- Salt Fat Acid Heat - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Schitt’s Creek: Season 4
Oct. 12
- Apostle - NETFLIX FILM
- Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil - NETFLIX FILM
- Feminists: What Were They Thinking? - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- FightWorld - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tarzan and Jane: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Haunting of Hill House - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Kindergarten Teacher - NETFLIX FILM
Oct. 15
- Octonauts: Season 4
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- When a kingdom is taken over by tyrants, the deposed princess begins a quest to find a disbanded group of evil knights to help take back her realm.
Oct. 16
- Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 19
- Accidentally in Love - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ask the Doctor - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series - NETFLIX ORIGINALIn this comedy series, teenage Zed and his pals face one ridiculous, hilarious predicament after another in their last weekend before high school.
- Derren Brown: Sacrifice - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Illusionist Derren Brown concocts a psychological experiment in which he tries to manipulate an ordinary person into taking a bullet for a stranger.
- Distrito salvaje - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Gnome Alone - NETFLIX FILM
- Haunted - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Illang: The Wolf Brigade - NETFLIX FILM
- Larva Island - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Making a Murderer: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Night Comes For Us - NETFLIX FILM
- Wanderlust - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 21
- Robozuna - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 23
- ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 24
- Bodyguard - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 25
- Great News: Season 2
Oct. 26
- Been So Long - NETFLIX FILM
- Castlevania: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dovlatov - NETFLIX FILM
- Jefe - NETFLIX FILM
- Shirkers - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrorism Close Calls - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 27
- Girl from Nowhere - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 28
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj - NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Sunday)
Oct. 30
- Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Degenerates - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oct. 31
- Goldie & Bear: Season 2
- GUN CITY - NETFLIX FILM
Oct. 1
- 21
- Adventureland
- Akira
- Bad Boys
- Boogie Nights
- Cinderella Man
- Curse of Chucky
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Freaks and Geeks: Season 1
- Full Metal Jacket
- Guess Who
- Inside Man
- Let Me In
- Life Is Beautiful
- Menace II Society
- Red Dragon
- Scream 2
- Sin City
- Stealth
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Clan
- The Family Man
- The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence
- The Lost Boys
- The Rugrats Movie
- Trading Places
- White Collar: Seasons 1-6
Oct. 2
- The Human Centipede: First Sequence
Oct. 6
- The BFG
Oct. 8
- 90210: Seasons 1-5
- Kubo and the Two Strings
Oct. 10
- Leap Year
Oct. 13
- The Nut Job
Oct. 14
- About a Boy: Seasons 1-2
- The Babadook
Oct. 17
- Donnie Darko
Oct. 22
- The Secret Life of Pets
Oct. 24
- V/H/S/2
Oct. 25
- Big Eyes
- Queen of Katwe
Oct. 26
- Southside with You
Oct. 28
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
