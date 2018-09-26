Saguaro National Park planning prescribed burn in Rincon Mountains

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Seeing smoke in the sky near the Rincon Mountains in October, not to worry it is likely the prescribed burn planned by fire managers at Saguaro National Park in the eastern district.
According to a recent news release, the burn is planned for mid-October, when conditions are more favorable.
This burn is known as the Mica Bowl prescribed burn and is divided into several units, with up to 280 acres treated during the burn. Fires may continue for three to five day, according to fire managers, and the prescribed burns will only take place when things like wind, temperature, and relative humidity are favorable. Additional information on the burn can be found here - https://www.nps.gov/sagu/learn/nature/fire-updates.htm
The following areas will be closed during the burns - Bonita, Spud Rock (between the junctions of Mica Mountain and Fire Loop), Mica Mountain, Mica Meadow, Fire Loop (between the junctions of Heartbreak Ridge and Italian Spring), and the Arizona Trail/Fire Loop (between the junctions of Spud Rock and Italian Spring).
Hikers should plan for temporary delays, however fire managers will escort Arizona Trail hikers through the Arizona Trail/Fire Loop (between the junctions of Spud Rock and Italian Springs) when it is safe to do so.
Availability at the backcountry Manning Camp campground will be limited during the prescribed burn.
Those in Tucson, Redington Pass, Benson, and Happy Valley will likely see smoke on the mountains, due to the location of the burn in the highest peaks; smoke may also drift downhill overnight into the Redington, Rincon Creek and San Pedro River Valley drainages.
For a week or so during and after the burns smoke may be present on backcountry trails in the Mica Mountains until a good rainstorm occurs. Anyone camping at Mica Mountain and Spud Rock should expect moderate to heavy smoke, especially during the early morning hours for three to five days following ignition.
Elevation in the burn areas ranges from 7,950 to 8,670 feet with the main vegetation being ponderosa pines. According to fire managers, lightning-ignited fires have historically burned through the higher elevation pine forest in southeastern Arizona. However, past fire fighting efforts have created a build-up of downed trees and dense underbrush in several areas an unnatural condition.
Fire managers use low to moderate intensity prescribed fires to maintain healthy forests in the Rincon Mountains and to prevent large intense wildfires.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.