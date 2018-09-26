SPD: Sahuarita man facing sexual exploitation of a minor charges

SAHUARITA, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Sahuarita Police Department served a search warrant in the 100 block of East Calle Trona at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, in connection to receiving information that someone in the home may have been in possession of child pornography.
According to an SPD news release, after the warrant was served officers arrested 51-year-old Michael Adams on 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Charges are associated with possession of apparent child pornography images.
Adams has been booked into the Pima County Jail on the 16 counts.
The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call (520) 445-7847 and to speak with a SPD detective.
