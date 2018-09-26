Target, Sam’s Club, Aldi and more affected by beef recall

(RNN) – A recall is affecting ground beef products at some of the nation’s largest grocers, including Target, Safeway and some Aldi and Sam’s Club stores.
The United States Department of Agriculture announced the initial recall of more than 130,000 pounds of Cargill Meat Solutions ground chuck products last week, and released an expanded list of affected retailers on Wednesday.
The recall is being conducted due to possible E. coli contamination.
The full list of affected grocers includes nationwide locations for Target, Safeway/Albertson’s, and Meijer stores.
The recall includes North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia locations of Sam’s Club, California locations for FoodMaxx, Pak N Save, and Vons; and Aldi locations in Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
The USDA also listed a number of specific smaller regional grocers. The full list can be found here.
“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in its initial release last week. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”
The products affected include varieties of 3, 10, and 20-pound chubs (packaged in a tube) of ground beef and chuck Cargill meats. A full list is available here.
For further clarification, see labels here.
As of last week the USDA had identified 17 illnesses and one death in the outbreak.
