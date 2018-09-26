Tucson’s version of the National Voter Registration day focusing on youth vote

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The latest numbers show young people are registering to vote. TargetSmart says voter registration among 18 to 29 year olds has increased by 7.6 percent in the past nine months.
It’s one reason the Tucson version of the National Voter Registration day focused on the youth vote.
There are 46 million 18 to 29 year old voters in America, 39 million senior voters. The difference is, seniors tend to turnout.
The national voter holiday was created in 2012 to combat that sagging voter turnout in the U.S.
In Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild’s downtown 10th floor office in city hall, three teenagers were are actively registering high school seniors, even giving a press conference and answering some questions.
“Today is about reinforcing the importance of every American being active in our public life,” said Patrick Robles, the 17-year-old President of the Sunnyside High School student body. “So let’s get out today and register people to vote in November, lets make informed decisions for the betterment of our community.”
Joshua Ashton, who calls himself a political activist and who registered 70 seniors at Cienega and Empire High Schools said "civic engagement is the responsibility of all, adults and youth and that is what our democracy relies on."
Aiselyn Anaya, a 17-year-old Amphitheater High School senior, said “We have to learn how to work with everybody in politics because we’re so polarized.”
Even though she can't vote, she is never far from a handful of voter registration forms.
"It's the least I can do to help somebody get active in politics," she said. "Or understand the importance of politics holds in our society."
Anaya became interested in politics at eight years old, inspired by the election of President Barack Obama and has captivated her since.
"We can have our own ideals," she said. "But we need to break bread and have a conversation without fighting."
The registration day nationwide last year registered 750,000 new voters.
Voter turnout, by many estimates, among 18 to 25 year old is less today than it was in 1972 and while it varies from election to election, it has shown no consistency.
It is hoped by getting them active and started at a young age, it will carry on for a lifetime.
“Getting young people to vote early is critical to raising a new generation of leaders,” said Arlene Benavidez, chair of the Metropolitan Education Commission.
