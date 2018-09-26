TUSD superintendent talks AIA appeal

“As parents, we’re really angry with the AIA. The players earned the State Title and if you read TUSD’s investigation it is clear that the Prior Contact Rule is grey. Any AIA rule that requires interpretation is not defensible enough to use as a reason to remove a State Title from a team! The AIA has unfairly punished these boys with an unprecedented stripping of a State Title. We are aware that a Scottsdale area athlete (Marqui Johnson) has recently received a court order by a Maricopa Superior Court judge that he is eligible to play even though AIA denied his hardship appeal due to prior contact. We are watching this case intently as it is clear that the Maricopa County Superior Court Judge believes that even “acknowledged prior contact” is not sufficient to rule an athlete ineligible.“

Statement from parents of players on the Sabino High School baseball team