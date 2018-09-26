TUSD superintendent talks AIA appeal

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - For the first time we are hearing from Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo and some parents of the Sabino High School baseball team.
Dr. Trujillo talked about the decision by the AIA after he went up to Phoenix to talk to the board. He says, he was disappointed that the board didn’t overturn all of their decisions about the Sabino Baseball team.
The AIA upheld the decision to revoke the team’s 2018 state title and all the games from last season. One thing did change for the baseball team, they have a warning for this season and are not on probation, which means the team is eligible for the playoffs this season.
TUSD is now going to do an audit of the sports teams, coaches and look at how booster funds are being used. The deadline for that audit will be December 15.
We are also hearing from some of the parents from the team. They sent us this statement today:
