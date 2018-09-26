Warm and dry through the end of the week!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The monsoon ends Sunday, Sept. 30, but that doesn’t mean the Tucson area is done with rain.
Tropical Storm Rosa is expected to bring rain to southern Arizona Monday night into Tuesday morning, resulting in a First Alert Action Day.
Rosa could strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane, but she is expected to weaken back into a tropical storm before landfall.
TODAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: Overnight lows drop into the lower 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.
SATURDAY: Highs in the upper 90s under mainly sunny skies.
SUNDAY: Highs in the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance of a storm.
MONDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers and storms.
TUESDAY: Highs in the upper 80s under mainly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of rain in the morning.