ACTION DAY: Expect rain early next week

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The monsoon ends Sunday, Aug. 30, but that doesn’t mean the Tucson area is done with rain.
The KOLD News 13 First Alert weather team has made Monday, Oct. 1 a First Alert Action Day for the potential of heavy rain from a Tropical Storm Rosa.
The rain is expected to start late Monday and run through Tuesday morning.
Rosa could become a major hurricane, but it is expected to weaken a lot before it makes landfall on the western coast of South America.
The First Alert Weather Team calls for Action Days on days that the weather may be active enough to significantly affect your day.
