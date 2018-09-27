ADOT officials ask for public’s thoughts on proposed highway south of Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Arizona Department of Transportation officials held a public meeting Wednesday night to ask for the public’s input on the best location for a highway connecting I-19 and I-10 south of Tucson.
The highway could significantly reduce traffic in town, allowing trucks to bypass Tucson completely.
“Personally I think it’s a good idea,” said Francisco Landin, the manager of The Peoples Choice Video Express store on Valencia Road. He gets a lot of business from Green Valley and Sahuarita. While the newly proposed highway could mean fewer cars on Valencia, and less business, he believes the project will be good for southern Arizona.
"I think it will affect some businesses for sure, but I think we would be okay, not suffer too much from it."
Three of the proposed routes for the highway would run right through the intersection of Sahuarita Road and Wilmot Road, potentially bringing a significant amount of traffic to the generally rural area. Homeowners who live nearby tell Tucson News Now the idea of having a highway in their backyard is a scary one, but believe the economic benefits could bring a lot of prosperity to the communities south of Tucson.
Green Valley resident Mikel Shilling says her town is growing fast, and a new highway would be thinking ahead.
“We’re going to have the traffic down here eventually, and we better pre-plan and maybe do it right instead of waiting until it’s too late,” said Shiling.
If the project does move forward, ADOT officials say they are likely 4 to 5 years from laying down any actual pavement. There is still another 18 months of study to be done before the location of the proposed highway is set.
Officials will take the recommendations made by the public in to consideration before their next meeting on the proposal.
