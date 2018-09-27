Drug court graduates celebrate road to recovery

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A unique program that helps people become productive members of the community and avoid going to prison, graduated another group on Sept. 26. They are celebrating the beginning of a whole new lifestyle.
The 19 graduates started fresh, including Marlana Sink. She sat on the stage to celebrate her road to recovery after struggling with addiction for three years.
“Once I started, I couldn’t stop and I lost everything pretty quickly,” Sink said. She was addicted to meth after curiosity got the best of her. The itch to give methamphetamine a try led her to live a life she says she’s ashamed to admit.
“Sitting down in that dungeon for eight hours, twelve hours every day,” she recounted her time behind bars. At one point, she was homeless and looking for a way to start anew.
That's where drug court came in.
“Going back wasn’t an option. I didn’t like jail. Nobody does.” Sink said the program gave her a support system to lean on.
To know that she done and sober is a huge weight off her shoulders. She now works for Community Bridges, to make a difference for others struggling with drug addiction, like she once did.
"It helps me help other people. Seeing where they're at and where I used to be. Letting them see that we do recover. It's possible," Sink explained. She had family in the audience cheering on her bright future on Wednesday night.
Sink is just one of more than 400 people who have graduated from drug court in the last decade.
