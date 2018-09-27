Heavy police presence near Alvernon, Benson Highway

By Tucson News Now | September 27, 2018 at 3:57 PM MST - Updated September 27 at 3:57 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - There is a heavy police presence near the intersection of Alvernon and Benson Highway on Tucson’s south side.

The Tucson Police Department is at the scene and have been speaking with construction workers. A yellow tarp was seen covering something near a heavy duty construction vehicle.

Traffic in the area has not been affected.

No further information was immediately available.

