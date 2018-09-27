Latest Grant Road improvement a relief, concern for nearby businesses

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The latest phase of the Grant Road Improvement Project hit a benchmark Wednesday, Sept. 26, as crews cleared the way for widened roads and adjusted signals.
Noticeable changes include the new Indirect/Express Left Turns along Grant Road at Stone Avenue and First Avenue.
"This traffic innovation is designed to reduce turning conflicts between vehicles and between vehicles and pedestrians. They smooth out the traffic flow and, by reducing the amount of time vehicles are idling at the intersection, they can improve air quality as well," according to the project website.
It signals the near-end to Phase 2.
Michael Graham, spokesperson for the Tucson Department of Transportation, said that while the road will be clear of cones and most crews, landscaping work will likely still be done to complete the latest phase.
"It's a sense of relief. Also, a good relief," said Chris Fanelli, owner of Sausage Deli at Grant Avenue and First Avenue.
He said it's been rough, for more than a year, watching the roadwork being done outside his windows. Rough even for Sausage Deli, which has been around for 40 years.
Fanelli said he's lost a small amount of business lately - likely less than 10 percent, by his figures - saying the roadwork likely played a factor.
He was pleased to see the finishing touches Wednesday, with his stretch of Grant Road getting a much-needed makeover.
"It's really gratifying to see it coming together," said Robin Raine, Interim Director of the Tucson Department of Transportation.
It's one more step to be proud of in the $2.1 billion, 20-year Regional Transportation Authority plan, approved by Pima County voters on May 16, 2006.
"Not only does it decrease congestion but you also have an area that supports multi-modal transportation, as well," Raine said.
But in the short term, those benefits are hard to see for some.
There's a small sense of nervousness from Tanya Packard, store manager of Cashbox Jewelry and Pawn Company near Grant Road and Alvernon Way.
"We're concerned about the slow of traffic. We're concerned that people won't be able to access our business. We've been in business since 1957. We're family owned and operated. We are indeed concerned about having customers be able to access our parking lot," Packard said.
She explained that they have regular customers that normally seek them out, but they're worried about new customers discovering them amid all the roadwork being done.
Packard’s business is caught right in the middle of the next step of the Grant Road Improvement Project. Phase 3 and 4 are next up for work on Grant Road, between Alvernon Way and Swan Road.
Raine pointed out that the city has set up a free business assistance program known as MainStreet, that is funded by the Regional Transportation Authority.
“MainStreet’s mission is to provide outreach and consulting services to businesses located in RTA-related transportation improvement zones, which will enable them to sustain their business and make choices that will enhance their ability to succeed,” the MainStreet website stated.
Raine said that if all goes according to plan, construction will being on Phase 3 and 4 around July 2020.
"Yes, we think flow of traffic may be better in the future. But there's no telling at this point," Packard told Tucson News Now.
If anything, Cashbox Jewelry and Pawn Company can learn from those businesses that came before and stuck it out during the improvements, thanks to some words of wisdom from Fanelli at Sausage Deli.
“Build a nest egg. Put it under the mattress,” he said as a warning to newer businesses who could potentially struggle during the construction. “Save your money, because I think that tough times will probably be ahead.”
