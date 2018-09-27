Make-A-Wish World Premiere: 7-year-old cancer survivor recreates “Me Too” music video

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Isabel Sakir was red carpet ready for the world premiere of her new music video at The Fox Tucson Theatre Wednesday.
The seven-year-old is a student at Quail Run Elementary School in Marana and a cancer survivor.
“It was heartbreaking, that was the hardest Wednesday of my entire life," said Isabel’s dad, Steven Sakir, about the moment he found out his only daughter had cancer.
Isabel was diagnosed with Langerhans cell histiocytosis, rare genetic condition, at five years old. Sakir said it started with a swollen eye.
“I think the statistics say one in two and half million kids will ever get it and since it’s so rare, it doesn’t get a lot of funding," said Sakir. "So they don’t really know a whole lot about it.”
The next step for Isabel was chemotherapy and steroid treatment for more than a year. That’s when she was nominated for Make-A-Wish Arizona.
“A wish doesn’t necessarily happen at the end of the treatment, or happen you know at the beginning of their treatment, it really happens when the family needs it most," said Hollie Costello, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations with Make-A-Wish Arizona.
“I’ve been singing and dancing, and I wanted to become a pop star," Isabel told the crowd Wednesday evening.
So Make-A-Wish Arizona teamed up with Sneaky Big Studios to help make that wish come true, helping Isabel recreate a music video of one of her favorite pop stars, Meghan Trainor.
Trainor’s “Me Too” music video director Hannah Lux Davis was also there for the shoot, to make sure everything went as planned.
Another wish was granted for Isabel’s family and friends Wednesday, with a happy and healthy girl. Sakir said results from his daughter’s MRI last week came back clear. She will have another test in a year.
“Just happy. Being able to do that and see her smile, it was just the best," said Sakir.
The excitement doesn’t stop at the Fox Tucson Theatre. Trainor surprised Isabel with a FaceTime call while they were filming the video. She invited Isabel and her family to a concert, and sent her the original PJs from the video.
Isabel’s dad said they are working out plans to hopefully attend one of Meghan Trainor’s concerts in the next year.
This was the first wish ever granted in Arizona for a music video. For more details about Make-A-Wish Arizona, click here.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.